FIFA World Cup 2022: France wary of Robert Lewandowski factor

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski during a training session at the Al Kharaitiyat SC in Doha on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Poland skipper and striker Robert Lewandowski’s goal-poaching prowess is legendary. The Barcelona star already has 19 goals this season—13 in the Spanish League, five in the UEFA Champions League and one in this World Cup so far against Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski has not quite hit the high notes yet in this tournament and that’s the reason France skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is wary of the strapping forward ahead of today’s Round-of-16 clash at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Hugo Lloris

“He [Lewandowski] is the best No.9 in the world and has been so, for a few years now. He’s a very important player for them. He is clinical upfront,” Lloris said at the pre-match press conference at the Main Media Centre here on Saturday. The French custodian was also all praise for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who has been like a rock under the bar for his team, even stopping a Lionel Messi penalty, stealing the Argentine super star’s thunder.

“Poland are also a very good team defensively. They put in a lot of effort in defence and have a great goalkeeper in Szczesny. He is having a magnificent tournament,” added Lloris, 35, stressing that it is imperative for his team to take the attack to the opposition and seize the early initiative. “Poland have done well and deserve to be here. We cannot afford to wait for our opponents to come at us. We have to be on the front foot. We need to take our chances,” he signed off.

