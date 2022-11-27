×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lewandowski scores maiden WC goal; Australia go past Tunisia 1-0

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Australia sit second in Group D with three points from two games, having been well-beaten 4-1 by holders France in their tournament-opener. The Socceroos now face Denmark in their final group game

Robert Lewandowski


Robert Lewandowski scored the first World Cup goal of his prolific career on Saturday as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to burst their bubble following the team’s giant-killing act against Argentina. Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the Group C clash and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari on the stroke of half-time. Lewandowski capitalised on a defensive error in the 82nd minute to seal the three points. 


Also Read: Argentine players should not take any pressure: Lionel Messi



Meanwhile, Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes. Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia’s vociferous fans. Australia sit second in Group D with three points from two games, having been well-beaten 4-1 by holders France in their tournament-opener. The Socceroos now face Denmark in their final group game.


