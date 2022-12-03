FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco ready to ‘aim for the sky’ after fairytale run in Qatar

“So why not aim for the sky? We needed to change and we needed to change our mentality. We’re not going to stop here. So why not dream about lifting that trophy? We’re realistic, but we know what we’re worth”

Walid Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said the Atlas Lions are ready to “aim for the sky” after reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in 36 years on Thursday. The North Africans sealed their passage into the Last 16 with a 2-1 win over Canada which saw them finish ahead of Croatia on top of Group F.

Also Read: We can’t blame Lukaku’ for exit, says Belgium’s Castagne

Regragui said his team’s performance in the first phase was down to a determination to “change the mindset” of Morocco’s national team, who had not advanced to the knockout rounds since the 1986 finals prior to arriving in Qatar. “We set ourselves an objective—we said we wanted to give everything we’ve got and get out of the group stages. We can tick that box now,” Regragui said.

Also Read: Switzerland will not look to draw game, says midfielder Djibril Sow

“So why not aim for the sky? We needed to change and we needed to change our mentality. We’re not going to stop here. So why not dream about lifting that trophy? We’re realistic, but we know what we’re worth.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever