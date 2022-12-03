×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco ready to aim for the sky after fairytale run in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco ready to ‘aim for the sky’ after fairytale run in Qatar

Updated on: 03 December,2022 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Top

“So why not aim for the sky? We needed to change and we needed to change our mentality. We’re not going to stop here. So why not dream about lifting that trophy? We’re realistic, but we know what we’re worth”

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco ready to ‘aim for the sky’ after fairytale run in Qatar

Walid Regragui


Morocco coach Walid Regragui said the Atlas Lions are ready to “aim for the sky” after reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in 36 years on Thursday. The North Africans sealed their passage into the Last 16 with a 2-1 win over Canada which saw them finish ahead of Croatia on top of Group F. 


Also Read: We can’t blame Lukaku’ for exit, says Belgium’s Castagne



Regragui said his team’s performance in the first phase was down to a determination to “change the mindset” of Morocco’s national team, who had not advanced to the knockout rounds since the 1986 finals prior to arriving in Qatar. “We set ourselves an objective—we said we wanted to give everything we’ve got and get out of the group stages. We can tick that box now,” Regragui said. 


Also Read: Switzerland will not look to draw game, says midfielder Djibril Sow

“So why not aim for the sky? We needed to change and we needed to change our mentality. We’re not going to stop here. So why not dream about lifting that trophy? We’re realistic, but we know what we’re worth.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 morocco canada football sports news International Sports News Update Sports Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK