FIFA World Cup 2022: Pedri plays down hype around him ahead of Costa Rica clash

Spain’s Pedri at a training session recently. Pic/Getty Images

A new era is about to start for Spain at the World Cup, with a generation of talented young players taking center stage in their quest to win a second world title.

Spain’s revamped squad, led by back-to-back Golden Boy award winners Pedri and Gavi, will begin being put to the test on Wednesday against an experienced Costa Rica team.

The Costa Ricans hope to repeat the success of the World Cup in Brazil and avoid the debacle of four years ago in Russia, when they didn’t win any matches and were eliminated in the group stage. Spain also want to avoid a repeat of their campaign in the 2018 tournament, when they were ousted by the hosts in the round of 16.

Many of the veterans from that tournament are gone. Instead, coach Luis Enrique is betting on the likes of 19-year-old Pedri, 20-year-old Ansu Fati and Nico Williams, and 18-year-old Gavi, Spain youngest ever goal scorer.

“I think the entire team carries the responsibility,” Pedri said.

“I don’t feel like I’m the star of the national team just because I’m on a billboard in Doha. I’m focusing on playing, on being in a good state of mind and on helping as much as possible depending on what the coach asks from me.”

