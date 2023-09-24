Foden, Haaland score as Man City extend lead

City were at their ruthless best early on to seemingly put the game to bed. Foden smashed home a sweet volley from Kyle Walker’s cushioned cross to open the scoring

Man City’s Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Nottingham Forest. Pic/AFP

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League despite having Rodri sent-off in a fiery 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland struck inside the first 15 minutes as City extended their perfect start in the Premier League to six games. Pep Guardiola’s men have now won 20 consecutive home matches in all competitions, but were made to work much harder by Rodri’s moment of madness.

The Spaniard grabbed Morgan Gibbs-White around the neck less than 60 seconds into the second-half and could face a costly suspension as a three-game ban would see him miss the Premier League visit to Arsenal next month.

