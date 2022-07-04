Breaking News
Football: India women's U-17 assistant coach sacked for sexual misconduct

Updated on: 04 July,2022 09:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Former India international Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the “misconduct” with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe

Indian women U-17 team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked for alleged sexual misconduct, SY Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) overseeing the All India Football Federation, said on Sunday.

Former India international Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the “misconduct” with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe.


