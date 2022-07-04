Football: India women's U-17 assistant coach sacked for sexual misconduct

Former India international Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the “misconduct” with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe

Representative Image

Indian women U-17 team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked for alleged sexual misconduct, SY Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) overseeing the All India Football Federation, said on Sunday.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale: Manchester United

Former India international Ambrose was suspended and called back from Norway for the “misconduct” with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever