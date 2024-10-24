Football is often unfair: PSG boss Enrique on 1-1 draw v PSV

The Dutch champions led through a Noa Lang strike just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, but Achraf Hakimi equalised early in the second half

Paris Saint-Germain’s stuttering start in this season’s Champions League continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, leading coach Luis Enrique to admit he was “worried” about his team’s prospects.

Nevertheless, this was a game PSG should have won given the chances they created, but once again they struggled to put the ball in the net, a recurring problem in Europe.

“It is difficult to accept the result after a game like that but we already knew that football is often unfair. We played well throughout and were better than PSV,” Enrique said.

