Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Football is often unfair PSG boss Enrique on 1 1 draw v PSV

Football is often unfair: PSG boss Enrique on 1-1 draw v PSV

Updated on: 24 October,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The Dutch champions led through a Noa Lang strike just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, but Achraf Hakimi equalised early in the second half

Football is often unfair: PSG boss Enrique on 1-1 draw v PSV

Luis Enrique. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Football is often unfair: PSG boss Enrique on 1-1 draw v PSV
x
00:00

Paris Saint-Germain’s stuttering start in this season’s Champions League continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, leading coach Luis Enrique to admit he was “worried” about his team’s prospects. 


The Dutch champions led through a Noa Lang strike just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, but Achraf Hakimi equalised early in the second half. 


Also Read: ‘We gave our everything’


Nevertheless, this was a game PSG should have won given the chances they created, but once again they struggled to put the ball in the net, a recurring problem in Europe. 

“It is difficult to accept the result after a game like that but we already knew that football is often unfair. We played well throughout and were better than PSV,” Enrique said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris St Germain uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK