Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Football transfer news Manchester City sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

Football transfer news: Manchester City sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

Updated on: 01 September,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  Manchester
AP |

Top

In the latest bit of transfer news, Manchester City have bolstered their defense with the signing of Manuel Akanji, a centre back, who comes to the club for a fee of 17.5 million Euros

Football transfer news: Manchester City sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

Manuel Akanji. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Manchester City


Manchester City has secured defensive cover by signing center back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for 17.5 million euros ($17.5 million) on Thursday.


City has a glut of center backs in the squad, with Akanji joining Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake as options for Pep Guardiola. Laporte and Ake are currently out injured.

The 27-year-old Akanji, who has played 41 times for Switzerland, joined on a five-year deal as City's fifth signing of the transfer window, after former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Sergio Gomez. Julian Alvarez also arrived from River Plate in a deal arranged in January.


"(City) are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career," Akanji said. He joined Dortmund from Basel in 2018.

Also Read: Indian Super League 2022/23 season to kick-off on October 7th

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Akanji would be a "valuable addition to our squad."

"He has everything we want in a center back," Begiristain said.

"He is strong, quick, comfortable in possession, has an excellent passing range and he will complement the other defenders in this team and our style of play."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
football premier league manchester city sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK