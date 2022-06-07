Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Gerzig ready to spend a lifetime with footballer Thibaut Courtois

Gerzig ready to spend a lifetime with footballer Thibaut Courtois

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Last month, Courtois helped the Spanish giants win their 14th European title with a man-of-the-match performance during the Champions League Final against Liverpool in Paris

Gerzig ready to spend a lifetime with footballer Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois


Real Madrid football star Thibaut Courtois got down one one knee and proposed to model girlfriend Mishel Gerzig during their summer getaway on a yacht.

Gerzig revealed she cannot wait to spend a lifetime with the Belgian goalkeeper as Courtois and the Israeli supermodel Instagrammed this picture (right) on their social media accounts.




Also Read: As a child, I was a tomboy: Raducanu


“Yessss to a lifetime with you,” she captioned the photograph. Last month, Courtois helped the Spanish giants win their 14th European title with a man-of-the-match performance during the Champions League Final against Liverpool in Paris.

real madrid israel Instagram champions league liverpool sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK