Gerzig ready to spend a lifetime with footballer Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid football star Thibaut Courtois got down one one knee and proposed to model girlfriend Mishel Gerzig during their summer getaway on a yacht.

Gerzig revealed she cannot wait to spend a lifetime with the Belgian goalkeeper as Courtois and the Israeli supermodel Instagrammed this picture (right) on their social media accounts.

“Yessss to a lifetime with you,” she captioned the photograph. Last month, Courtois helped the Spanish giants win their 14th European title with a man-of-the-match performance during the Champions League Final against Liverpool in Paris.