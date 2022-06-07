As a child, I was a tomboy: Raducanu

Meanwhile, Raducanu revealed that her mother always wanted her to continue with studies

Brit tennis star Emma Raducanu, 19, has revealed that she loved motorsport in her younger years in which she was a shy little girl. “As a child I was very shy, my mother enrolled me in dance but I was a tomboy, I preferred to see racing and motorsport than dance or paint my nails, then tennis appeared and I realised that I could be good,” she told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Raducanu revealed that her mother always wanted her to continue with studies.

“I am a really normal person, my mother constantly scolds me and calls me back for the stupidest things. My mother wanted me to continue my studies, but I always thought I could do both. Without tennis I would now be at university. I am a normal 19-year-old girl, the difference is that I only spend a couple of days at home a month. My bedroom is a mess, I’m always packing my bags and when I go to a tournament, my mother tells the whole neighborhood,” she remarked.