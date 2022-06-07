Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > As a child, I was a tomboy: Raducanu

As a child, I was a tomboy: Raducanu

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Meanwhile, Raducanu revealed that her mother always wanted her to continue with studies

As a child, I was a tomboy: Raducanu

Emma Raducanu


Brit tennis star Emma Raducanu, 19, has revealed that she loved motorsport in her younger years in which she was a shy little girl. “As a child I was very shy, my mother enrolled me in dance but I was a tomboy, I preferred to see racing and motorsport than dance or paint my nails, then tennis appeared and I realised that I could be good,” she told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Raducanu revealed that her mother always wanted her to continue with studies.




Also Read: Radhika’s lovely b’day wish for Ajju


“I am a really normal person, my mother constantly scolds me and calls me back for the stupidest things. My mother wanted me to continue my studies, but I always thought I could do both. Without tennis I would now be at university. I am a normal 19-year-old girl, the difference is that I only spend a couple of days at home a month. My bedroom is a mess, I’m always packing my bags and when I go to a tournament, my mother tells the whole neighborhood,” she remarked.

sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK