Great season still possible for Bayern: Kane

Harry Kane

Striker Harry Kane said on Tuesday Bayern Munich still have a chance of a “great season” by winning the Champions League, before Wednesday’s home quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

Bayern officially ceded the title to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, breaking their 11-year streak as champions. Bayern are now staring at a first trophyless season since 2012.

The England captain, still without a trophy in his career despite an array of stellar personal records, said Champions League glory would give the season a different face.

“It’s no secret here that the club sets out to win the Champions League every season,” the 30-year-old told reporters.

“You know, from the club’s point of view, it will be a failed season if we don’t win anything this year because we’re expected to win,” Kane said, describing it as the “harsh reality of winning and losing.”

“We still have the opportunity to turn the season into a great season if we win the Champions League. The motivation is still there for us as players. If we can do something special tomorrow night of course that keeps that hope alive.”

Bayern and Kane returned from north London after a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

