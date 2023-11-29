Breaking News
Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in Dec

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club

Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in Dec

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pic/AFP

Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in Dec
Former Manchester United footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India for the exciting three-city tour from December 15 to 17.


Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

