Gunnar Solskjaer to make first-ever India tour in Dec

The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pic/AFP

Former Manchester United footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India for the exciting three-city tour from December 15 to 17.

Solskjaer is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club.

