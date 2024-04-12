Haaland has netted 30 times this season and scored 52 goals last term when City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup

Erling Haaland

Listen to this article Haaland can get better: Guardiola x 00:00

Erling Haaland (below) has room for improvement according to Pep Guardiola, but the Manchester City boss defended the Norway striker from mounting criticism over his performances. Haaland has netted 30 times this season and scored 52 goals last term when City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

However, the 23-year-old failed to score for the third time against Real Madrid over the past two seasons in City’s 3-3 draw in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. Guardiola was quizzed on whether Haaland needed to improve if he is to win the Ballon d’Or, the annual award given to the world’s best player.

“He needs to play more minutes, to learn from what you have to do. But the target is not the Ballon d’Or, the target is to win trophies and he did. Would we have won five trophies last year without him? Not a chance. It’s not about Erling or any other player. Until you retire, you can be better,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Luton.

