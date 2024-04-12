Breaking News
City's hockey lovers in for a triple treat this summer
City’s hockey lovers in for a triple treat this summer

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

It’s a matter of great pride being one of the organisers and a hockey lover, more importantly, because the WCG event is in its 43rd edition, making it the oldest hockey 5s event in the city

Joaquim Carvalho and Merwyn Fernandis

Mumbai’s hockey afficionados are in for a triple treat this summer with three back-to-back hockey tournaments on the anvil. First, the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana 5-a-side rink hockey tournament will be held from April 13 to 21 at Santacruz, followed by the Joe Fernandis Memorial 8-a-side tournament at the St Stanislaus Ground, Bandra, (May 3 to 12) and then the St Peter’s hockey tournament at the same venue (May 27 to June 9). All three tournaments will be held for men and women.  


“It’s a matter of great pride being one of the organisers and a hockey lover, more importantly, because the WCG event is in its 43rd edition, making it the oldest hockey 5s event in the city. Also, the St Peter’s tournament, in its 47th edition, has been a cradle and proud launch pad for many Olympians and India internationals, including the late Leo Pinto, late Olympian, Fortunato Franco, Marcellus Gomes, MM Somaya, Francis D’Mello, John Fernandes, Edward Aranha to name a few. Mumbai has been facing a severe drought of much-needed hockey activity over the last few years so this is our sincere contribution in trying to resurrect the game here again,” former India coach and Olympian Joaquim Carvalho told mid-day on Friday. 


The Joe Fernandis memorial tournament, named after the late father of Olympian Merwyn, was initially played in Ambernath on grass and gravel before moving to Bandra three years ago. “My dad did his bit to popularise hockey in Ambernath. In fact, even at the age of 80 he used to play the sport. It was a tough call to shift the event out of Ambernath, but modern hockey is played on artificial turf, so it’s only fair that our city’s best players get this opportunity. Some of my friends in Ambernath were unhappy about this shift in venue, but with time, they have also understood the need of the hour,” said Fernandis, a 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winner.

Last year, Mumbai Customs won the WCG rink title while Central Rly, clinched the Joe Fernandis crown and Champions Training Centre finished runner-up at both events. The visiting Coorg XI won at St Peter’s. This year there will be more visiting (outstation) teams, including Goa, Nanded, Delhi and Manipur.

