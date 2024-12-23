The match ended in a goalless draw at the end of regulation time, thanks to some fine goalkeeping at both ends, from Marc Fernandes of Don Bosco and Sanctus Fernandes of Holy Family.

The Holy Family boys with their trophy and medals at the Goan Sports Association ground yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Holy Family defeat Don Bosco to clinch U-14 title x 00:00

Holy Family High School (Andheri) clinched the MSSA boys U-14 Div I inter-school football title, defeating Don Bosco High School (Borivli) 5-4 in a nail-biting tie-breaker at Goan Sports Association ground on Monday. The match ended in a goalless draw at the end of regulation time, thanks to some fine goalkeeping at both ends, from Marc Fernandes of Don Bosco and Sanctus Fernandes of Holy Family.

The tie-breaker was a close affair. It was locked at 4-4 after the first five attempts from either side before Daniel Vaz of Don Bosco missed his attempt during the sudden death. Shaun D’Souza, Leon Dias, Amen Kedare, Daksh Rathod, and Emmanuel Fernandes successfully converted their penalties, while skipper Rajiv Shinge missed for Holy Family.

For Don Bosco, Asher Aranha, Sumil Wadgaokar, Evan Gomes, and Travis Pereira found the back of the net. Holy Family coach Glen Rodrigues praised his team’s composure under pressure. “It was a tough match, both teams played exceptionally well. I’m happy with the outcome. Our boys stayed calm and delivered when it mattered most,” he said.

Earlier, in the third-place match, Cathedral and John Connon School (Fort) comfortably beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 3-0. Anaai D’Souza and Ameya Vanikar were the stars for Cathedral. Anaai netted a fine brace while Ameya added one as Cathedral emerged champs.