Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India to face Vietnam in friendly on October 12

India to face Vietnam in friendly on October 12

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12

India to face Vietnam in friendly on October 12

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India to face Vietnam in friendly on October 12
x
00:00

The Indian senior men’s football team will face Vietnam in a one-off friendly match on October 12 following the withdrawal of Lebanon from the tri-nation friendly tournament, at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings. 


As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12. After Lebanon’s withdrawal, the All-India Football Federation requested the Vietnam Football Federation to reschedule the Vietnam-India match to October 12, which was accepted by the VFF.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK