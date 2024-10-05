India to face Vietnam in friendly on October 12

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian senior men’s football team will face Vietnam in a one-off friendly match on October 12 following the withdrawal of Lebanon from the tri-nation friendly tournament, at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings.

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12. After Lebanon’s withdrawal, the All-India Football Federation requested the Vietnam Football Federation to reschedule the Vietnam-India match to October 12, which was accepted by the VFF.

