Injured Rodri to miss rest of season, reveals City boss Pep

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, dealing a huge blow to their hopes of winning a fifth straight Premier League title. City manager Pep Guardiola said the Spain international, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, had gone under the knife on Friday. “He had surgery this morning, ACL and some meniscus” he said.

“So, next season he will be here. This season is over.” Rodri is one of City’s most important players and his loss will be keenly felt by Guardiola, who is also seeking to regain the Champions League crown. The City boss, speaking on the eve of his team’s Premier League match against Newcastle, said it was the worst news possible, underlining the importance of the defensive midfielder he has called “irreplaceable”.

“We have to do it as a team and find a way to play during a lot of months without an important player for us,” he said. “Everybody knows it. Speedy recovery and next season he will compete against them. We are stronger with him, we’re stronger with Nathan Ake, we are strong with Oscar Bobb.

