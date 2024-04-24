Inzaghi, 48, had a lower-key playing career than his elder sibling Filippo, who was a prolific goalscorer for AC Milan and Juventus and World Cup winner

Simone Inzaghi

Listen to this article Inzaghi rises to managerial elite after romping to first Scudetto x 00:00

Simone Inzaghi claimed his place at football management’s top table after sealing the first Serie A title of his coaching career in spectacular fashion in the Milan derby on Monday.

Inter Milan’s Scudetto is easily Inzaghi’s biggest honour since winning it as a player with Lazio 24 years ago, and comes after three years of off-field turbulence and serious financial problems which he has navigated with aplomb. Inzaghi, 48, had a lower-key playing career than his elder sibling Filippo, who was a prolific goalscorer for AC Milan and Juventus and World Cup winner.

