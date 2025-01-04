Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Isak sinks Spurs

Isak sinks Spurs!

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Newcastle’s Alexander nets winner to dent Tottenham’s hopes of top four finish further as they sit in 11th position with just one win from eight league games; pressure builds on boss Postecoglou

Isak sinks Spurs!

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak celebrates his goal against Tottenham in London on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Newcastle inflicted more misery on injury-ravaged Tottenham as Alexander Isak extended his Premier League scoring streak in a 2-1 win on Saturday. 


Both sides struck inside the first six minutes as Anthony Gordon cancelled out Dominic Solanke’s opener for Spurs. Isak then scored for the seventh consecutive league game to claim a sixth straight win in all competitions for Newcastle. 


The Magpies remain in fifth but move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League. 


Ange PostecoglouAnge Postecoglou

Also Read: Utd look to end 4-match losing run at Liverpool

Spurs’ ambition of a top-four finish already looks over after a run of one win in eight league games since a stunning 4-0 victory at Premier League champions Manchester City. Tottenham sit 11th in the table but could sink as low as 14th by the end of the weekend if results go against them to increase the pressure on Ange Postecoglou. 

However, a spirited performance from Postecoglou’s stretched squad deserved more as Newcastle were left clinging on in the closing stages. Spurs were without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario along with defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies through injury plus the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur. 

The loss of stand-in ‘keeper Fraser Forster to illness meant Postecoglou was forced to throw in Brandon Austin for his Spurs debut. Slow starts, particularly at home, have been a major part of Spurs’ struggles under Postecoglou but they got off to a flyer. 

England boss Tuchel present

In front of the watching new England manager Thomas Tuchel, Solanke did his case for international recognition no harm with a fine downward header from Pedro Porro’s cross on four minutes. The lead lasted barely over two minutes, albeit the equaliser arrived in controversial circumstances. Joelinton blocked Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his arm to hand Bruno Guimaraes possession and the Brazilian fed in Gordon to fire home. 

Spurs’ poor defence 

However, a VAR review deemed Joelinton’s handball was not deliberate and the goal stood. Isak needs no help to find the net on current form but got it from an under-manned Spurs defence seven minutes before half-time.

