‘It was a real ride’

New Man Utd boss Amorim hails team's performance in thrilling encounter against Bodo/Glimt; registers maiden 3-2 win in second game at helm

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund scores the winner against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United won a chaotic Europa League encounter against Bodo/Glimt 3-2 on Thursday, giving Ruben Amorim a vital win in his first home game at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho gave the home side a lightning start after a shocking error from opposition goalkeeper Nikita Haikin. But Hakon Evjen levelled for the Norwegians and Philip Zinckernagel surged down the right wing to give them a shock lead. Hojlund pulled United level with a superb finish just before half-time and poked them ahead early in the second period.

Ruben Amorim

New United boss Amorim said the match was a “real ride” and that he was on a steep learning curve as he gets to know his players. “Of course I see what everybody sees — good moments, difficult moments, some confusion in the end trying to hold the result, but the lads did a great job,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

“They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the thing we worked for these three days and we won,” he added.

And he said he was touched by the reception he was given by the home fans. “The first thing is that half of the stadium doesn’t know me, doesn’t really know me,” he added. “I came from Portugal. I did nothing for this love yet so the way they made me feel at home, it’s so special.”

The former Sporting Lisbon boss, who has said his methods will take time to implement, made six changes from the side that laboured to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich in his first game in charge on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia returned to the United line-up for the first time since the final game of the 2022-23 season.

