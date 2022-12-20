FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s time to pass the baton to Mbappe: France skipper Lloris

However, Argentine goalkeeper and eventual Golden Glove-winner Emiliano Martinez proved too tough to beat from the spot and they lost

France skipper Hugo Lloris felt that it was time for star forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, and the next generation to take over French football after his team suffered a 2-4 defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a thrilling World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Mbappe scored a fine hat-trick as the reigning world champions came back from the brink twice to level the affair at 3-3 and take the game into the shootout. However, Argentine goalkeeper and eventual Golden Glove-winner Emiliano Martinez proved too tough to beat from the spot and they lost. “It’s time to pass on the baton from one generation entering the final stage of their careers to a new generation led by Kylian,” said the veteran goalkeeper, who will turn 36 on Boxing Day next week and has played a whopping 145 times for his country.

Speaking of the humdinger of a final, Lloris aptly compared it to a battle in a boxing ring. “It was like a boxing match as both teams went blow for blow at each other. We refused to give up. We could have scored a winner, but in the end, it was decided on penalties and that’s always painful,” said Lloris, who was beaten by Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel in the shootout.

The gracious custodian however, did not hesitate in giving credit to his opposition. “We must congratulate Argentina. They played a great tournament and a great final,” said Lloris, who refused to discuss his future though. “Let’s see, I need to take a step back and have a perspective on the situation, maybe after a few weeks. Right now, I’m exhausted and just want to be back with my family,” added Lloris, who came agonisingly close to becoming the first captain to win back-to-back World Cups having lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy last time around at Russia 2018.

