Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Its time to pass the baton to Mbappe France skipper Lloris

FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s time to pass the baton to Mbappe: France skipper Lloris

Updated on: 20 December,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

However, Argentine goalkeeper and eventual Golden Glove-winner Emiliano Martinez proved too tough to beat from the spot and they lost

FIFA World Cup 2022: It’s time to pass the baton to Mbappe: France skipper Lloris

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal on Sunday; (right) Hugo Lloris. Pics/Getty Images


France skipper Hugo Lloris felt that it was time for star forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, and the next generation to take over French football after his team suffered a 2-4 defeat to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a thrilling World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.


Mbappe scored a fine hat-trick as the reigning world champions came back from the brink twice to level the affair at 3-3 and take the game into the shootout. However, Argentine goalkeeper and eventual Golden Glove-winner Emiliano Martinez proved too tough to beat from the spot and they lost. “It’s time to pass on the baton from one generation entering the final stage of their careers to a new generation led by Kylian,” said the veteran goalkeeper, who will turn 36 on Boxing Day next week and has played a whopping 145 times for his country.



Speaking of the humdinger of a final, Lloris aptly compared it to a battle in a boxing ring. “It was like a boxing match as both teams went blow for blow at each other. We refused to give up. We could have scored a winner, but in the end, it was decided on penalties and that’s always painful,” said Lloris, who was beaten by Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel in the shootout.


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Many great players have failed to score': Hugo Lloris defends Harry Kane's penalty miss

The gracious custodian however, did not hesitate in giving credit to his opposition. “We must congratulate Argentina. They played a great tournament and a great final,” said Lloris, who refused to discuss his future though. “Let’s see, I need to take a step back and have a perspective on the situation, maybe after a few weeks. Right now, I’m exhausted and just want to be back with my family,” added Lloris, who came agonisingly close to becoming the first captain to win back-to-back World Cups having lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy last time around at Russia 2018.   

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Kylian Mbappe france argentina lionel messi football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK