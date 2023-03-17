Julian Alvarez signs contract extension at Man City

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2027-28 season

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez.Pic/AFP

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2027-28 season.

The 23-year-old Alvarez, who helped Argentina win the World Cup, has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances during his first season in Manchester.

"I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do," Alvarez said in a club statement on Thursday.

"I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfill my potential."

He joined City last summer from River Plate on a deal through the 2026-27 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Alvarez scored four goals for Argentina in their World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar.

"His progress so far has been really good, but we are now fully focused on developing his game even further and turning him into one of the best strikers in world football," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

