Liverpool fight back to edge out LASK 3-1

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Mohamed Salah came off the bench and completed the second-half comeback with a goal in the 88th minute

Liverpool's Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas heads the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Linzer ASK v Liverpool in Linz, Austria. Pic/AFP

Liverpool marked its return to the Europa League with another come-from-behind 3-1 victory, this time over Austrian club LASK in Linz. Luis Diaz had a clinical finish into the roof of the net in the 63rd minute to put the visitors ahead. 


Mohamed Salah came off the bench and completed the second-half comeback with a goal in the 88th minute.


Florian Flecker scored opener against Liverpool.The visitors equalised when Darwin Nunez scored on a penalty kick.

