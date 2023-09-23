Mohamed Salah came off the bench and completed the second-half comeback with a goal in the 88th minute

Liverpool's Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas heads the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Linzer ASK v Liverpool in Linz, Austria. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Liverpool fight back to edge out LASK 3-1 x 00:00

Liverpool marked its return to the Europa League with another come-from-behind 3-1 victory, this time over Austrian club LASK in Linz. Luis Diaz had a clinical finish into the roof of the net in the 63rd minute to put the visitors ahead.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench and completed the second-half comeback with a goal in the 88th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Anuj helps St Joseph’s enter Ahmed Sailor semis

Florian Flecker scored opener against Liverpool.The visitors equalised when Darwin Nunez scored on a penalty kick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever