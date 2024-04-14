Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man City boss Pep feels privileged to be in contention for silverware
<< Back to Elections 2024

Man City boss Pep feels ‘privileged’ to be in contention for silverware

Updated on: 15 April,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

Top

“We spoke to the players about how incredible it is to be here again. Before the game we spoke and said ‘we have to admit it, what a privilege’

Man City boss Pep feels ‘privileged’ to be in contention for silverware

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article
Man City boss Pep feels ‘privileged’ to be in contention for silverware
x
00:00

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed gratitude for being in contention for silverware at the end of the season, emphasising the ambition to prolong the challenge for as far as possible. With Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, the big matches keep coming up for City and Guardiola said City have to enjoy being in the race for trophies after the first of three games in three 
competitions this week.


“We spoke to the players about how incredible it is to be here again. Before the game we spoke and said ‘we have to admit it, what a privilege’. After what we have done in the previous seasons: fighting for the title one point behind, 80 points, 21 points left, on Wednesday playing against Real Madrid with the chance to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals with all the energy our fans will bring, all the best positive moods they will bring to us here and then FA Cup next Saturday to reach the final. What a privilege to be here,” Guardiola was quoted by club’s official website.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city real madrid uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK