Man City boss Pep feels ‘privileged’ to be in contention for silverware

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed gratitude for being in contention for silverware at the end of the season, emphasising the ambition to prolong the challenge for as far as possible. With Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, the big matches keep coming up for City and Guardiola said City have to enjoy being in the race for trophies after the first of three games in three

competitions this week.

“We spoke to the players about how incredible it is to be here again. Before the game we spoke and said ‘we have to admit it, what a privilege’. After what we have done in the previous seasons: fighting for the title one point behind, 80 points, 21 points left, on Wednesday playing against Real Madrid with the chance to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals with all the energy our fans will bring, all the best positive moods they will bring to us here and then FA Cup next Saturday to reach the final. What a privilege to be here,” Guardiola was quoted by club’s official website.

