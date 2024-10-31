Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utd to name Amorim as boss

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The Athletic said Amorim will stay with the Portuguese league leaders for their next three games, including next week’s Champions League tie v Manchester City. He will take charge at Old Trafford later in November

Ruben Amorim. Pic/AFP

Ruben Amorim is expected to be confirmed as Man Utd new manager soon after the club reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.


The Athletic said Amorim will stay with the Portuguese league leaders for their next three games, including next week’s Champions League tie v Manchester City. He will take charge at Old Trafford later in November.


