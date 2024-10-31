Man Utd to name Amorim as boss

The Athletic said Amorim will stay with the Portuguese league leaders for their next three games, including next week’s Champions League tie v Manchester City. He will take charge at Old Trafford later in November

Ruben Amorim. Pic/AFP

Ruben Amorim is expected to be confirmed as Man Utd new manager soon after the club reportedly reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.

