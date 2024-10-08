Tuchel has recently stepped away from his role as Bayern Munich head coach after the side’s 11-year streak of winning Bundesliga titles came to an end in his tenure

Thomas Tuchel

Listen to this article Manchester Utd eye Tuchel as boss Ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance x 00:00

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of bringing former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag after the side is sitting in 14th place in the Premier League in what has been their worst-ever start in top flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Kenya’s former 800m medallist Bett dies at 26

Manchester United’s majority stake holder is said to be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide whether Ten Hag has a future at the club after the side only won two of their opening seven games. According to a report by Manchester Evening News, former Bayern and Chelsea head coach Tuchel is being considered as the Dutch coach’s replacement.

Tuchel has recently stepped away from his role as Bayern Munich head coach after the side’s 11-year streak of winning Bundesliga titles came to an end in his tenure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever