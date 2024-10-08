Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Manchester Utd eye Tuchel as boss Ten Hags future hangs in the balance

Manchester Utd eye Tuchel as boss Ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Tuchel has recently stepped away from his role as Bayern Munich head coach after the side’s 11-year streak of winning Bundesliga titles came to an end in his tenure

Manchester Utd eye Tuchel as boss Ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance

Thomas Tuchel

Listen to this article
Manchester Utd eye Tuchel as boss Ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance
x
00:00

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of bringing former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag after the side is sitting in 14th place in the Premier League in what has been their worst-ever start in top flight.


Also Read: Kenya’s former 800m medallist Bett dies at 26


Manchester United’s majority stake holder is said to be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide whether Ten Hag has a future at the club after the side only won two of their opening seven games. According to a report by Manchester Evening News, former Bayern and Chelsea head coach Tuchel is being considered as the Dutch coach’s replacement.


Tuchel has recently stepped away from his role as Bayern Munich head coach after the side’s 11-year streak of winning Bundesliga titles came to an end in his tenure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK