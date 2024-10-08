Breaking News
Kenya’s former 800m medallist Bett dies at 26

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Nairobi
Bett was banned by the World Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in August 2018 for four years after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance erythropoietin (EPO). He denied using the drug

Kipyegon Bett

Kenyan former world 800 metres bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett died on Sunday from kidney and liver failure at the age of 26, his family said. 


Bett was banned by the World Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in August 2018 for four years after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance erythropoietin (EPO). He denied using the drug. 


His ban meant he was locked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.  “He went into a depression and started drinking heavily. We tried to encourage him to go back to the track after his suspension ended in August 2022 but he didn’t put in much effort,” Bett’s sister Purity Kirui told AFP on Monday.

