Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman

Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Bogota (Colombia)
AP , PTI |

Top

Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martinez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player

Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman

Emiliano Martinez. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman
x
00:00

A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez “slapped me” after Colombia’s 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match.


Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martinez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player.



Also Read: JBCN girls to face Jamnabai in Div-II final


Footage he captured shows the World Cup winner who Argentines know as Dibu hitting the camera, which quickly shakes to the ground after the impact.

“Out of the blue he slapped me,” Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. “I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

argentina colombia football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK