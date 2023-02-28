Breaking News
Mbappe strikes twice to reach 200 goals for PSG

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies



Mbappe’s brace took him to a double century of goals for PSG in just short of 250 appearances since signing from Monaco in 2017

Mbappe strikes twice to reach 200 goals for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille. Pic/AFP


Kylian Mbappe reached 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain to become the club’s joint all-time top scorer as the France superstar netted twice in his side’s 3-0 win over Ligue 1 title rivals Marseille on Sunday.


Mbappe scored both his goals at the Velodrome from Lionel Messi assists and in between he set up the Argentine for PSG’s other goal as they moved eight points clear at the top of the table.



Also read: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi vie for Best Player


Mbappe’s brace took him to a double century of goals for PSG in just short of 250 appearances since signing from Monaco in 2017.

