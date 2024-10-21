Breaking News
Messi ’tricks as Miami get points record

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale
Miami’s win, in their final game of the regular season, took them to 74 points - one more than the previous record, set by New England in 2021. 

Messi ’tricks as Miami get points record

Lionel Messi

On-fire Lionel Messi scored his second hat-trick of the week and Luis Suarez scored twice as Inter Miami beat the New England Revolution 6-2 to smash MLS’s regular season points record. Miami’s win, in their final game of the regular season, took them to 74 points - one more than the previous record, set by New England in 2021.


Messi, who came off the bench in the 58th minute and led the late flurry of goals, has now scored 20 goals in 19 appearances in MLS with his former Barcelona team-mate Suarez also notching 20, from 27 games. The challenge of breaking the record added some spice to the final game of the regular season with Inter having already secured the Supporters’ Shield for the best record in the regular season to stamp themselves clear favourites in the MLS Cup playoffs which start next week. 


Miami had trailed 2-0 before Suarez scored twice before half-time to send Gerardo Martino’s team in level at the interval. Goals from Argentine Luca Langoni and Colombian Dylan Borrero in the 34th minute had the home crowd chanting for Messi’s introduction from the bench but it was Uruguayan Suarez who began the comeback. 


Also Read: Messi wins MARCA America award

A firm left-foot finish from the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker, pulled one back, after good work from David Martinez. Then Suarez levelled with a fine solo finish, making space for himself and switching to his right foot before drilling home. Messi, who had scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Bolivia on Tuesday, came off the bench in the 58th minute and immediately helped put the team ahead finding Jordi Alba who set up Benjamin Cremaschi for a tap-in.

