MFA: Iron Born beat India Rush Soccer Club 3-0

Krish Kaushik opened the scoring in the 37th minute and in the next minute, Shreyas Vatekar made it 2-0. Vincient Rayan netted the third goal.

Representation pic

Iron Born FC combined well to beat India Rush Soccer Club 3-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League (regional qualifiers, Mumbai zone) match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Monday.

Also read: Air India beat Millat FC 2-0

Krish Kaushik opened the scoring in the 37th minute and in the next minute, Shreyas Vatekar made it 2-0. Vincient Rayan netted the third goal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever