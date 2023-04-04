Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MFA Iron Born beat India Rush Soccer Club 3 0

MFA: Iron Born beat India Rush Soccer Club 3-0

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Krish Kaushik opened the scoring in the 37th minute and in the next minute, Shreyas Vatekar made it 2-0. Vincient Rayan netted the third goal.

MFA: Iron Born beat India Rush Soccer Club 3-0

Representation pic


Iron Born FC combined well to beat India Rush Soccer Club 3-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League (regional qualifiers, Mumbai zone) match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Monday. 


Also read: Air India beat Millat FC 2-0



Krish Kaushik opened the scoring in the 37th minute and in the next minute, Shreyas Vatekar made it 2-0. Vincient Rayan netted the third goal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK