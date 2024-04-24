MFA League: Striker Somit two good as Western Railway beat Income Tax 3-0

In a Second Division contest, Jupiter SC eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Carmelites SC. Striker Pradnesh Kadam scored the winner

Western Railway produced a good combined performance to hand Income Tax a 0-3 defeat in a Premier Division (Corporate) encounter of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at St Pius College ground, Goregaon, on Tuesday.

Leading WR charge was striker Somit PT, who showed good finishing skills, scoring two goals—one in each half. Mervin Stephen scored the third goal for WR.

Meanwhile, in a First Division match, South Mumbai United snatched a fighting 2-1 win over Boxer FC at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra. South Mumbai scored through forwards Rajveer Kesari and Ranvir Malik, while Boxer FC reduced the deficit through Manav Salvi.

In a Second Division contest, Jupiter SC eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Carmelites SC. Striker Pradnesh Kadam scored the winner.