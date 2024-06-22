MFA League: Tata Power, ESIC play out 2-2 draw

Later, Mumbai Strikers SC rallied to hold South Mumbai United 1-1. Nayan M netted for South Mumbai United, while Simran Rane scored the equaliser for Mumbai Strikers
Tata Power and ESIC Sports Club shared honours in a fighting 2-2 draw in a keenly contested Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.
Strikers Tanmay Koli and Furqan Sayed were on target, scoring a goal each for Tata Power, while ESIC Sports Club scored through Egypsio Noronha and Shantanu Gaikwad to force the draw.
Later, Mumbai Strikers SC rallied to hold South Mumbai United 1-1. Nayan M netted for South Mumbai United, while Simran Rane scored the equaliser for Mumbai Strikers.