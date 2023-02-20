Micaela Mesquita asks for divorce papers after Adriano parties with mystery woman

She wrote on Instagram: “Oh, how beautiful! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers.” Later, she wrote: “Even apart, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday”

Micaela Mesquita and Adriano

Brazil's former footballer Adriano’s estranged wife Micaela Mesquita has lashed out at him after he posted a photograph celebrating his birthday on a yacht with a girl, identified as Raquel Bastos, with a message: “Friend with all due respect.”

Mesquita asked the football star to send her divorce papers after the incident. Adriano, who turned 41 last week, is said to have splashed on bottles of champagne worth GBP2,500 (approx R2lakh). She wrote on Instagram: “Oh, how beautiful! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers.” Later, she wrote: “Even apart, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday!”

The former couple reportedly split last December just 24 days into their marriage.

