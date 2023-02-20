Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Micaela Mesquita asks for divorce papers after Adriano parties with mystery woman

Micaela Mesquita asks for divorce papers after Adriano parties with mystery woman

Updated on: 20 February,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

She wrote on Instagram: “Oh, how beautiful! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers.” Later, she wrote: “Even apart, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday”

Micaela Mesquita asks for divorce papers after Adriano parties with mystery woman

Micaela Mesquita and Adriano


Brazil's former footballer  Adriano’s estranged wife Micaela Mesquita has lashed out at him after he posted a photograph celebrating his birthday on a yacht with a girl, identified as Raquel Bastos, with a message: “Friend with all due respect.”


Mesquita asked the football star to send her divorce papers after the incident. Adriano, who turned 41 last week, is said to have splashed on bottles of champagne worth GBP2,500 (approx R2lakh). She wrote on Instagram: “Oh, how beautiful! I wish you all the happiness in the world. Adriano, send me the divorce papers.” Later, she wrote: “Even apart, I never forget today’s date. Happy birthday!” 



The former couple reportedly split last December just 24 days into their marriage.


Also read: Kylian Mbappe: Lost, but not beaten

brazil football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK