MSSA: Asha strikes in Bombay International’s 1-0 win

Earlier, Cathedral & John Connon beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 with striker Riana Saraiya scoring a goal in each half. Cathedral (12 points) and Bombay International (nine points) qualified for the semi-finals

Bombay International’s Asha Kaikini (left) controls the ball against Jessica Siganporia of Bai Avabai Framji Petit. Pic/Atul Kamble

Bombay International School (Babulnath) worked hard for a 1-0 win against Bai Avabai Framji Petit (Bandra) in a Group A girls’ U-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage, Churchgate, on Wednesday.

Asha Kaikini, 13, scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute, after which the Bombay International girls resolutely defended their lead. “It feels good to score the winning goal, but it was a great team effort and everyone deserves credit. We could have won by a bigger margin, but I missed a couple of easy chances,” Asha told mid-day.



Also Read: MSSA news: Cambridge School are the champions

Earlier, Cathedral & John Connon beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 with striker Riana Saraiya scoring a goal in each half. Cathedral (12 points) and Bombay International (nine points) qualified for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, among the boys, St Joseph’s (Wadala) recorded a shock 2-1 win over St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) in a second-round match of the U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday. Amish Rai (13th minute) and Tanmay Sawant (22nd) scored for the Wadala lads while Nathan Nessiah (39th) scored for St Mary’s.

Earlier, Dr Antonio Da Silva HS (Dadar) beat St Lawrence (Kandivli) 1-0 with striker Ayush Yelve netting the winner. Also, hosts St Francis D’Assisi HS beat St Mary’s SSC (Mazgaon) 1-0 with Sego Kohli converting a penalty in the fifth minute. In the fourth match of the day, Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu) blanked Jamnabai Narsee 2-0 with a goal each from Anamay Arora and Swaraj Naik.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal