Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Court permits jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik to undergo renal scan
SC grants liberty to Mohammed Zubair to move Delhi HC for quashing Sitapur FIR
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Court rejects Vidhie's plea for nod to stay with mother Indrani Mukerjea
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut at Arthur Road Jail
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MSSA Asha strikes in Bombay Internationals 1 0 win

MSSA: Asha strikes in Bombay International’s 1-0 win

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Earlier, Cathedral & John Connon beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 with striker Riana Saraiya scoring a goal in each half. Cathedral (12 points) and Bombay International (nine points) qualified for the semi-finals

MSSA: Asha strikes in Bombay International’s 1-0 win

Bombay International’s Asha Kaikini (left) controls the ball against Jessica Siganporia of Bai Avabai Framji Petit. Pic/Atul Kamble


Bombay International School (Babulnath) worked hard for a 1-0 win against Bai Avabai Framji Petit (Bandra) in a Group A girls’ U-16 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage, Churchgate, on Wednesday.


Asha Kaikini, 13, scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute, after which the Bombay International girls resolutely defended their lead. “It feels good to score the winning goal, but it was a great team effort and everyone deserves credit. We could have won by a bigger margin, but I missed a couple of easy chances,” Asha told mid-day.

Also Read: MSSA news: Cambridge School are the champions

Earlier, Cathedral & John Connon beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 with striker Riana Saraiya scoring a goal in each half. Cathedral (12 points) and Bombay International (nine points) qualified for the semi-finals.


Meanwhile, among the boys, St Joseph’s (Wadala) recorded a shock 2-1 win over St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) in a second-round match of the U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday. Amish Rai (13th minute) and Tanmay Sawant (22nd) scored for the Wadala lads while Nathan Nessiah (39th) scored for St Mary’s.

Earlier, Dr Antonio Da Silva HS (Dadar) beat St Lawrence (Kandivli) 1-0 with striker Ayush Yelve netting the winner. Also, hosts St Francis D’Assisi HS beat St Mary’s SSC (Mazgaon) 1-0 with Sego Kohli converting a penalty in the fifth minute. In the fourth match of the day, Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu) blanked Jamnabai Narsee 2-0 with a goal each from Anamay Arora and Swaraj Naik.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
MSSA sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK