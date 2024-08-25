‘Must act better as a team’

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag lashes out at dismal defending in 1-2 defeat; Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time header hands Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler a dream home debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana fails to save Brighton’s Joao Pedro’s (inset) header on Saturday. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

Under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag blamed his side’s defending for a 1-2 defeat to Brighton on Saturday after Joao Pedro headed in a 95th minute

winner.

Welbeck nets opener

United looked to have snatched a point when Amad Diallo’s deflected effort cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first half opener for Brighton.

Erik ten Hag

But Brazilian forward Pedro was given acres of space to head in at the back post to give Brighton’s 31-year-old boss Fabian Hurzeler a dream home Premier League debut.

United have spent heavily in the transfer window to reinforce their defence with the signings of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro. De Ligt was one of those at fault for the winner as the Dutch international and Scott McTominay were caught under the flight of Simon Adingra’s cross to pick out Pedro.

Spotlight on Red Devils boss

“If you protect the goal like we do then you drop points,” said Ten Hag. “We concede two soft goals where we should act better as a team. We have to be alive in such moments.” Defeat puts the spotlight back on Ten Hag with Liverpool set to visit Old Trafford next weekend. The former Ajax boss survived an internal review at the end of last season, despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, thanks to winning the FA Cup. United got a much-needed 1-0 win against Fulham to open the season last weekend thanks to Joshua Zirkzee’s late winner. But the performances in both their first two league matches of the new campaign have done little to suggest there will be a marked improvement from a dismal season in 2023-24.

Brighton thrashed Everton 3-0 away in Hurzeler’s first match in charge and showed they will be a contender to get back into European football next season.

