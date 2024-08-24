Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Nakeesha two good as Don Bosco girls beat JB Petit

Nakeesha 'two' good as Don Bosco girls beat JB Petit

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

The spell of pressure paid off when Nakeesha received a square pass from the left and broke the deadlock with a neat finish in the 12th minute

Nakeesha 'two' good as Don Bosco girls beat JB Petit

Don Bosco International’s Nakeesha Walia (left) and JB Petit’s Thea Parmar fight for the ball in Borivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

Don Bosco International (Matunga) had little problems in keeping up their winning run as they eased past JB Petit (Fort) by a comfortable 3-0 margin in a girls U-16 second division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Friday.


In complete control of the proceedings right from the outset, Don Bosco were hardly tested while they accumulated three points from the afternoon fixture. Nakeesha Walia netted a brace, while Aditi Sakaria scored one goal to complete the tally.



The Don Bosco girls quickly settled into their stride and enjoyed a clear upper hand, not only in terms of territorial advantage, but also by constantly probing the JB Petit defence that seemed to be living dangerously. 


The spell of pressure paid off when Nakeesha received a square pass from the left and broke the deadlock with a neat finish in the 12th minute.

The Fort outfit never managed to get things going in the absence of a coherent midfield and struggled to get the ball out of their own half. This led to a couple of costly errors at the back which Nakeesha and Aditi capitalised on, to score two more goals.

The opening match of the day saw Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) play out a goalless draw with Gopal Sharma International (Powai).

