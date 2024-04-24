Navi Mumbai SA win Thane Elite Division

Assured of winning their Elite Division title for the fourth successive year, NMSA fielded their reserve players and suffered a 1-3 defeat to Kukri XI FC in their concluding league fixture

The Navi Mumbai Sports Association team

Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA) were crowned Elite Division champions of the Thane Football Association (TFA) League recently.

Assured of winning their Elite Division title for the fourth successive year, NMSA fielded their reserve players and suffered a 1-3 defeat to Kukri XI FC in their concluding league fixture. NMSA (25 points), who were unbeaten till this game, finished on top of the six-team league with eight wins and one draw from 10 matches. Kukri XI (19 pts) finished second while SP Football Academy (16 pts) were third.

