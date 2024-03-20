Neupane shines for MYJ-GMSC with a brace

This win has taken MYJ-GMSC to the top of the league standings

Dipu Neupane scored a brace as Mighty Young Joe-Goalorious Mothers Sports Club(MYJGMSC) U-21 team routed Mumbai City FC 4-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League match on Tuesday.

This win has taken MYJ-GMSC to the top of the league standings. Neupane netted in the 24th and 29th minutes, while Rutig Ahirrao (42nd) and Palash Barber (60th) scored one each to complete the tally.

