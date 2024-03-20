Breaking News
Sports News > Football News
Neupane shines for MYJ-GMSC with a brace

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

This win has taken MYJ-GMSC to the top of the league standings

Representation Pic

Dipu Neupane scored a brace as Mighty Young Joe-Goalorious Mothers Sports Club(MYJGMSC) U-21 team routed Mumbai City FC 4-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League match on Tuesday.


Also Read: Shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakar advances


This win has taken MYJ-GMSC to the top of the league standings. Neupane netted in the 24th and 29th minutes, while Rutig Ahirrao (42nd) and Palash Barber (60th) scored one each to complete the tally.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news mumbai city fc football
