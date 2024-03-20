Shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakar advances

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Basel
Agencies |

However, Verma lost his next qualification match to Alwi Farhan 18-21, 12-21

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakar won the first two men’s singles matches and progressed in the Swiss Open badminton here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Lakshya jumps five places to reach World No. 13


The seasoned Sameer Verma rallied to beat fourth seeded Brazilian Ygor Coelho 11-21, 21-10, 21-14, while Karunakar first won his match against Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga of Salvador 21-18, 21-12 and then defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Ji in the qualification.


However, Verma lost his next qualification match to Alwi Farhan 18-21, 12-21.

