Sports News > Other Sports News
Lakshya jumps five places to reach World No. 13

Updated on: 20 March,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

HS Prannoy is at No. 9 in the Paris race and Sen too is primed to make the cut

Lakshya jumps five places to reach World No. 13

Lakshya Sen

India’s Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach World No. 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.


The 22-year-old from Almora had reached the semi-finals in Birmingham and his effort saw him improve to World  No. 13 from the 15th spot a week back in the Olympic Games Qualification. 


HS Prannoy is at No. 9 in the Paris race and Sen too is primed to make the cut.

