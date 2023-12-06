Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > New Jersey Charlotte to host Copa America semis

New Jersey, Charlotte to host Copa America semis

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Atlanta
AP , PTI |

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Fourteen US cities will play host to Copa America next summer, with the semifinals at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the July 14 championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.


Also Read: US qualify despite 1-2 loss; Dest sent off


The host Americans will be in Group C and open at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, then play Atlanta four days later and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on July 1. The governing bodies of South America and of North and Central America and the Caribbean made the announcement on Monday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

