New Jersey, Charlotte to host Copa America semis

Fourteen US cities will play host to Copa America next summer, with the semifinals at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the July 14 championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The host Americans will be in Group C and open at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, then play Atlanta four days later and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on July 1. The governing bodies of South America and of North and Central America and the Caribbean made the announcement on Monday.

