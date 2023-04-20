PSG superstar Neymar announces first child with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much. Come soon son, we are waiting for you.”

Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi

Brazil and PSG striker Neymar Jr Instagrammed this adorable picture with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The caption read: “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much. Come soon son, we are waiting for you.”

