Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > PSG superstar Neymar announces first child with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

PSG superstar Neymar announces first child with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much. Come soon son, we are waiting for you.”

PSG superstar Neymar announces first child with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Neymar Jr and Bruna Biancardi

Listen to this article
PSG superstar Neymar announces first child with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi
x
00:00

Brazil and PSG striker Neymar Jr Instagrammed this adorable picture with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The caption read: “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much. Come soon son, we are waiting for you.”


Also Read: Brazil star Neymar to begin rehabilitation soon




brazil neymar Instagram sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK