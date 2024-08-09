No one was bypassed in coach issue: Vijayan

The matter was discussed… All the technical committee members were aware of it. Bhaichung did not attend the meeting and we cannot do anything about it. We had told him,” Vijayan said

AIFF Technical Committee Chairman IM Vijayan on Thursday refuted Bhaichung Bhutia’s allegation that the panel was ‘bypassed’ in appointing the new national men’s team head coach, Manolo Marquez.

In July, the AIFF Executive Committee appointed Spaniard Marquez, currently in charge of ISL side FC Goa, as the new head coach, replacing Croatian World Cupper Igor Stimac, who was dismissed in June after India failed to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Vijayan, who played a lot of football with and against Bhaichung said he was very much aware of the appointment of the new head coach.

“We were aware of this fact. The matter was discussed… All the technical committee members were aware of it. Bhaichung did not attend the meeting and we cannot do anything about it. We had told him,” Vijayan said.

