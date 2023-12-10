Breaking News
Obama impresses Posh, Becks

Obama impresses Posh, Becks

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Posh and Becks met Obama at a charity event recently. The couple even took their kids Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12, to meet Obama

Obama impresses Posh, Becks

Barack Obama, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Obama impresses Posh, Becks
England football icon David Beckham and his singer-turned-fashion-designer wife Victoria are mighty impressed with the work done by  The Obama Foundation run by former American President Barack Obama. 


Posh and Becks met Obama at a charity event recently. The couple even took their kids Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12, to meet Obama.  


Also Read: ‘It’s a great feeling’


Beckham wrote on Instagram: “I was honoured to spend time with @BarackObama in support of the incredible work the @ObamaFoundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world. A towering example of grace and humility, it was so inspiring to hear about the innovative projects that are changing young lives and improving communities.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Instagrammed this picture (above) and captioned it: “Such an honour to welcome and host @barackobama in support of the incredible work the 
@obamafoundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world.”

