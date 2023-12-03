The post received almost four lakh ‘likes’ within two hours.
David Beckham
Beckham loves 'a cold, Sunday walk'
England football superstar David Beckham Instagrammed the above picture for his 86.1 million followers on Sunday and captioned it: “I do love a cold, Sunday walk with the dogs & a nice Roast.” The post received almost four lakh ‘likes’ within two hours.
