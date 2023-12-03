Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Beckham loves a cold Sunday walk

Beckham loves 'a cold, Sunday walk'

Updated on: 04 December,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The post received almost four lakh ‘likes’ within two hours.

David Beckham

England football superstar David Beckham Instagrammed the above picture for his 86.1 million followers on Sunday and captioned it: “I do love a cold, Sunday walk with the dogs & a nice Roast.” The post received almost four lakh ‘likes’ within two hours.


Also Read: Double Silver Lining



