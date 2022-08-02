Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Peace Out Rebekah Vardy returns to social media

Peace Out: Rebekah Vardy returns to social media

Updated on: 02 August,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Friday (July 29), a high court judge ruled against Vardy, stating that her then agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun, thereby ending what British media termed the Wagatha Christie saga

Peace Out: Rebekah Vardy returns to social media

Rebekah Vardy


Former England football star Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, returned to social media for the first time on Sunday following her defeat in a court case to Coleen Rooney, the wife of another England football star, Wayne Rooney.

Coleen had sued Rebekah for defemation, accusing her of leaking false stories about her to English tabloids. On Friday (July 29), a high court judge ruled against Vardy, stating that her then agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun, thereby ending what British media termed the Wagatha Christie saga.

Also Read: PSG thrash Nantes 4-0 to win French Super Cup


On Sunday, Vardy Instagrammed this image (above) for her 411,000 thousand followers and wrote: “Peace out.” 

Rebekah Vardy Jamie Vardy coleen rooney wayne rooney football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK