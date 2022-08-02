Peace Out: Rebekah Vardy returns to social media

On Friday (July 29), a high court judge ruled against Vardy, stating that her then agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun, thereby ending what British media termed the Wagatha Christie saga

Rebekah Vardy

Former England football star Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah, returned to social media for the first time on Sunday following her defeat in a court case to Coleen Rooney, the wife of another England football star, Wayne Rooney.

Coleen had sued Rebekah for defemation, accusing her of leaking false stories about her to English tabloids. On Friday (July 29), a high court judge ruled against Vardy, stating that her then agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun, thereby ending what British media termed the Wagatha Christie saga.

On Sunday, Vardy Instagrammed this image (above) for her 411,000 thousand followers and wrote: “Peace out.”