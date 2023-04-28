Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AFP |

Top

For the world’s 265 million-odd Portuguese speakers, “pele” can now be used to denote something or someone extraordinary—the sense in which it is already employed informally in Brazil

Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

Pele. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
x
00:00

Pele,” arguably the best footballer, is now also an adjective. The word “pele” was added to the more than 1,67,000 words in the Michaelis Portuguese dictionary. 


For the world’s 265 million-odd Portuguese speakers, “pele” can now be used to denote something or someone extraordinary—the sense in which it is already employed informally in Brazil.



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Players dedicate win to ailing Pele


 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pele brazil football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK