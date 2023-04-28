Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

For the world’s 265 million-odd Portuguese speakers, “pele” can now be used to denote something or someone extraordinary—the sense in which it is already employed informally in Brazil

Pele. Pic/AFP

“Pele,” arguably the best footballer, is now also an adjective. The word “pele” was added to the more than 1,67,000 words in the Michaelis Portuguese dictionary.

