Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

For the world’s 265 million-odd Portuguese speakers, “pele” can now be used to denote something or someone extraordinary—the sense in which it is already employed informally in Brazil
Pele. Pic/AFP
“Pele,” arguably the best footballer, is now also an adjective. The word “pele” was added to the more than 1,67,000 words in the Michaelis Portuguese dictionary.
