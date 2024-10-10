Plymouth’s Rooney charged for alleged abuse, violent conduct

The Plymouth manager complained when his team gave up a late equalising goal Saturday against Blackburn in a game in the second-tier Championship

Wayne Rooney faced three charges from the English Football Association, alleging he used abusive words and violent conduct toward match officials.

The Plymouth manager complained when his team gave up a late equalising goal Saturday against Blackburn in a game in the second-tier Championship.

Rooney was sent from the dugout before Plymouth scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time for a 2-1 win.

The FA on Tuesday said Rooney is charged with using “abusive and/or insulting words,” then “improper and/or violent” conduct after the red card, plus improper conduct by later returning to the field of play.

The former Manchester United and England star was given one week to respond to the charges. Rooney is in his first season coaching Plymouth which is 14th in the 24-team division.

