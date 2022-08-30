Police to investigate Paul Pogba’s extortion claims

French police have opened an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

French police have opened an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters, a source close to the case told AFP on Sunday.

Pogba’s allegations came after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online—in four languages (French, Italian, English and Spanish)—promising “great revelations” about the Juventus star. A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night “are unfortunately no surprise.”

