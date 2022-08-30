Breaking News
Police to investigate Paul Pogba’s extortion claims

Updated on: 30 August,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP

French police have opened an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP


French police have opened an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters, a source close to the case told AFP on Sunday.


Pogba’s allegations came after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online—in four languages (French, Italian, English and Spanish)—promising “great revelations” about the Juventus star. A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night “are unfortunately no surprise.”


